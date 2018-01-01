Sonar aims to be your number one companion for mobile app development on iOS and Android. Therefore, we provide a bunch of useful tools including a log viewer, interactive layout inspector, and network inspector.Learn more
Sonar is built as a platform. In addition to using the tools already included, you can create your own plugins to visualize and debug data from your mobile apps. Sonar takes care of sending data back and forth, calling functions, and listening for events on the mobile app.Learn more
Both Sonar's desktop app and native mobile SDKs are open-source and MIT licensed. This enables you to see and understand how we are building plugins, and of course join the community and help improve Sonar. We are excited to see what you will build on this platform.Learn more